TEMISKAMING SHORES – Water supply and pressure in the New Liskeard and Dymond areas should be back to normal after a water line at Timiskaming District Secondary was repaired. The … Continue reading Water pressure restored
Fire bans extending across region Darlene Wroe Speaker Reporter DISTRICT – Along with heat waves come fire bans. Since the soaring temperatures experienced over the past two weeks, most municipalities …
Fourth annual North On Tap at waterfront
Sue Nielsen Speaker Reporter TEMISKAMING SHORES — When done right, a beer festival is a beautiful thing. The North On Tap Craft Beer Festival, located at the Haileybury Waterfront Pavilion, …
Powwow in Temagami this weekend
Sue Nielsen Speaker Reporter TEMAGAMI — Powwows are sacred gatherings of First Nation peoples to honour the past, renew friendships and celebrate with music, song, food, dance and storytelling. The …
Community spirit rides with the 701
Steven Larocque Speaker Editor ENGLEHART – An enthusiastic crowd was on hand for the official unveiling of the 701 steam locomotive in Englehart on Saturday. The refurbished locomotive, complete with …
Recognizing past dam operators
Darlene Wroe Speaker Reporter LATCHFORD – Plaques provided by the federal government have now been installed near the Latchford Control Dam to honour those who worked at the site in …
Efforts underway to protect nests
Sue Nielsen Speaker Reporter DISTRICT — Why did the turtle cross the road? To lay eggs in a sunny, warm spot on the gravel shoulder of area roadways. It’s egg-laying …
Summer’s supporters
It was a quieter than usual Canada Day long weekend in Temiskaming Shores this year. The Bikers Reunion has been gone for a few years and this time around there …
Old town, new town, and repeat
By Diane Johnston Have you ever walked down a memory lane on which you never lived? I did that on a recent trip home to Iroquois. Iroquois is on the …
Slo-pitch tourney knocks it out of the park
Steven Larocque Speaker Editor TEMISKAMING SHORES – It was another great weekend of fun and games and some serious messaging at the 14th annual Knock Cancer Out of the Park …
Great North making changes for ’19-20 season
Steven Larocque Speaker Editor TEMISKAMING SHORES – New Liskeard Cub fans will notice a few tweaks for the 2019-20 season. First up will be when the Great North Midget League …
The New Liskeard Skating Club is back with its annual summer session with power skating sessions Monday, July 15, at 7 a.m. This is a five-week session Monday to Thursday …
Only minor injuries reported in plane crash
EARLTON (Staff) – A passenger is reported to have sustained minor injuries when a small plane crashed into a field near the Earlton-Timiskaming Regional Airport on the weekend. Temiskaming Ontario …
Multiple charges laid after thefts
TEMAGAMI (Staff) – A Notre-Dame-du-Nord resident faces multiple charges in connection with a series of thefts over three days. On July 1, Temiskaming Ontario Provincial Police were informed by the …
Society working on saving iconic headframe
Darlene Wroe Speaker Reporter COBALT – The Cobalt Historical Society is asking the Town of Cobalt to designate the Right of Way headframe as an historic site. “Designating a property …
Tri-Town Furniture Warehouse hosts grand opening
Sue Nielsen Speaker Reporter TEMISKAMING SHORES — If you are looking for stylish, affordable furnishings and a large variety to chose from, look no further than the Tri-Town Furniture Warehouse …
Jiu Jitsu martial arts school expands
Darlene Wroe Speaker Reporter NEW LISKEARD – CBJJ Martial Arts (Chino Jiu Jitsu) held its grand opening ceremony at Heritage Place on Whitewood Avenue in New Liskeard June 1. Owner …
Angus looking forward to summer in riding
TIMMINS (Staff) – With the next federal election set to take place October 21, Timmins-James Bay NDP MP Charlie Angus says that there are many new projects getting started, and …
Angus speaks to ECCS students about leadership
Sue Nielsen Speaker Reporter TEMISKAMING SHORES – The world is in need of young leaders who can effect positive change. That was the message Timmins-James Bay New Democratic Party MP, …
Two seeking Nipissing-Timiskaming Conservative nod
Diane Johnston Speaker Reporter NORTH BAY – With the scheduled federal election less than five months away, two North Bay area residents are seeking the Conservative nomination in Nipissing-Timiskaming. Jordy …